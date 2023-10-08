Farm Weekly
Home/News

Changing of the guard at Elders' WA helm

By Wendy Gould
October 8 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders management shake-up will see key roles in Perth and Albany
Elders management shake-up will see key roles in Perth and Albany

Elders area manager WA - south, Matt Ericsson, Albany, has been announced as the company's new State general manager WA following the appointment of Nick Fazekas to a national role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.