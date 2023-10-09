Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Getting more data between vehicles

October 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Case IH AccuSync enables multiple machines to work in the same paddock and simultaneously share important data.
Case IH AccuSync enables multiple machines to work in the same paddock and simultaneously share important data.

CASE IH Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) has a new tool in its arsenal with this year's release of AFS AccuSync, an intuitive feature that allows multiple pieces of machinery to work in the same paddock or as part of the same task, while simultaneously sharing boundaries, straight guidance lines and real-time coverage data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.