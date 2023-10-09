Farm Weekly
Home/News

Lauren honoured to be Rural Ambassador

By Wendy Gould
October 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RASWA president John Snowball with RASWA Rural Ambassador 2023 runner-up Chloe Blight, Highbury, winner Lauren Patane, Myalup and RASWA councillor in charge Anne Stroud.
RASWA president John Snowball with RASWA Rural Ambassador 2023 runner-up Chloe Blight, Highbury, winner Lauren Patane, Myalup and RASWA councillor in charge Anne Stroud.

Myalup horticulturalist Lauren Patane was named the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA) Rural Ambassador 2023 at a dinner function held during the Perth Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.