Hiview sire sells to a high of $3000

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Hiview's Chad Corker holds the $3000 top-priced ram at the Hiview on-property sale at Kulikup on Monday. With him were buyer Wayne Girando, Dinninup, Elders, Kojonup representative Liam Wants, Hiview stud co-principal Perry Corker, Rory Corker (7) and Nutrien Livestock and Wool, Boyup Brook agent Matthew Chambers, who bid on the ram.
A top quality presentation of Poll Merino rams greeted buyers at the Hiview on-property ram sale at Kulikup on Monday and enticed a $3000 top price from a small buying contingent.

