Prominent Australasian real estate agency Raine & Horne has successfully recruited John and Julie Hetherington - two highly respected real estate professionals - to lead its newly established Raine & Horne Great Southern offices in Western Australia.
The Hetheringtons have a track record of exceptional performance, with Mr Hetherington consistently ranking among the top three per cent of sales agents in his previous rural network.
The couple also earned premier business owner status in 2022 and have successfully sold more than $50 million worth of farms in 2023.
Their partnership with Raine & Horne allows them to enhance their services with cutting-edge technology, such as Amplify and DigiKitPlus.
It aligns with their commitment to community involvement as they embrace the Raine & Horne Foundation's community-giving initiatives.
Mr and Ms Hetherington will lead the newly minted Raine & Horne Great Southern brand, with offices at Albany and Kojonup.
Raine & Horne executive chairman Angus Raine said he was delighted to have Mr and Ms Hetherington join the Raine & Horne family.
"John and Julie are good friends with our team at Raine & Horne Rural WA, who encouraged them about the benefits of joining Raine & Horne," Mr Raine said.
"We are thrilled to have them on board, and their expertise will be crucial as we expand our office network in WA."
In 2022, the business overseen by the Hetheringtons earned the premier business owner status, which is a recognition based on outstanding achievements in sales, property management, administrative efficiency and market share.
Operating under the banner of Raine & Horne Great Southern, the Hetheringtons plan to focus on growing their rural property business while also launching a Raine & Horne Rural franchise - highlighting their commitment to the rural real estate market.
Mrs Hetherington shared her enthusiasm for the partnership.
"We are excited to collaborate with Raine & Horne Rural WA, aligning our efforts and expertise in this sector," Ms Hetherington said.
"Raine & Horne's dedication to technology, including innovations such as Amplify and DigikitPlus, was another compelling reason for us to join.
"These tools will greatly benefit our clients and enhance our service offerings."
Raine & Horne's approach to office support also stood out to the Hetheringtons.
"Raine & Horne is proactive in helping its principals succeed, unlike other groups who focus only on taking from their principals," Ms Hetherington said.
"Raine & Horne's approach aligns perfectly with our vision for our business."
"Joining Raine & Horne enables us to provide our clients with continuity of service.
"Our clients understand why we made this decision - because Raine & Horne's long-standing brand reputation and support align with our commitment to delivering exceptional service."
Mr Hetherington commented on the couple's decision to join during Raine & Horne's 140th anniversary as a family-owned and operated business.
"We are excited to embark on this journey with them during this milestone year," Mr Hetherington said.
In addition to their business pursuits, the Hetheringtons are deeply involved in community activities in their region, sponsoring events such as bowls and golf competitions, and the Darkan Sheep Fest.
Raine & Horne Foundation's community giving initiative, which recently pledged $100,000 to support rural causes, further aligns with the couple's own commitment to community support and involvement.
Commenting on the impact of the Raine & Horne Foundation's support, Mr Hetherington said this would be a positive addition to their existing community involvement and reinforce their dedication to the local community.
As for the market outlook in their region, Ms Hetherington highlighted the continued strength in the rural and residential sectors.
"The market remains robust in this region, with high demand and a shortage of properties," she said.
"With a median house price of $362,000, this region offers very affordable housing compared to Perth and attracts a diverse range of buyers, including professionals in the health sector, those who can commute to the city for work and first home buyers."
More information: Call 9842 9550 or visit Raine & Horne at 96 Lockyer Avenue, Albany, and Unit 3, 103 Albany Highway, Kojonup.
