Country footy farewells and welcomes

By Wendy Gould
October 9 2023 - 10:00pm
CFWA vice president Ian Stanley (left) and his wife Robyn and outgoing president John Shadbolt and his wife Debbie, with one of the new CFWA banners showing its new logo.
The West Australian Country Football League (WACFL) luncheon on WAFL grand final day was a time of farewells and welcomes as country and metropolitan football enthusiasts came together united in a single bond - their love of Australian Rules Football.

