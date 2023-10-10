Farm Weekly
Home/News

PGA annual convention kicked off by Peter Dutton

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
October 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal opposition and Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton giving the keynote address at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association annual convention last week.
Federal opposition and Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton giving the keynote address at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association annual convention last week.

Several guests spoke their minds in the no-holds barred style that, over the years, has become a defining feature of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA annual convention at Crown Perth last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.