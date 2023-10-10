Warmer temperatures across WA have been described as "several weeks ahead" as harvest begins in some parts of the State.
Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) superintendent for the Mid West and Gascoyne regions, Mark Bowan, said the September weather was more like what is traditionally experienced each October.
On September 27, Geraldton reached a top temperature of 39 degrees Celcius.
Mullewa had 13 days or more than 25oC, including September 27 being its hottest September day, reaching 38.5oC.
"Up here, things are drying out very quickly," Mr Bowan said.
"We have had reasonably strong winds blowing as well.
"We are starting to see fires already this year.
"Some areas like Yuna have started harvesting already, which brings an elevated risk once machinery gets into the paddock."
Mr Bowan said farmers prepared their machinery well for harvest time, but reinforced the importance of proper maintenance.
"There's always a risk of mechanical failure, those unknowns failing and causing fires," he said.
Mr Bowan said their WA branches had seasonal preparations much earlier than usual.
"We've been checking over our processes, our vehicles and all of our equipment that we use out there for these major incidents when they occur," he said.
Some new equipment has been brought into the region, and with new volunteers and crew members, the branches are feeling prepared.
"We have fires every year, we move staff and resources around to meet those demands," Mr Bowan said.
"Our staff and volunteers are well prepared and ready for the risks if they arise."
While the Australasian Fire Authorities Council seasonal outlook report for spring showed an "average" season for WA, Mr Bowan said in an average season, the risks were still high.
"There's always potential for large fires and generally they are weather dependent," he said.
"We get trough movements every four to five days, which sometimes bring an increase in wind speeds and unstable conditions where we get lightning.
"When we go from the easterly winds to north-westerly, that's when we've had some of our worst fires across the State."
A warmer and dryer spring also reduced the window of opportunity to mitigate fire risks.
"There will still be some planned burning going on, although we would advise caution especially across the Mid West and Gascoyne region due to the dryness," Mr Bowan said.
DFES Commissioner Darren Klemm urged people living between the Mid West and Great Southern to take advantage of milder conditions as soon as possible.
"Warm weather and dry fuel means bushfires in November could escalate quickly and the window for planned burning could close earlier than usual, so people should be looking at doing bushfire mitigation sooner rather than later," Mr Klemm said.
"The next few weeks create an ideal window of opportunity to conduct planned burns, clear and prune vegetation, build firebreaks and make your home ember-proof."
According to a CSIRO report, embers account for nearly 85 per cent of homes destroyed by fires.
The report said the best way to prevent embers from taking control was to remove flammable and combustible hazards such as fallen trees, mulch, gas bottles, stored firewood, outdoor furniture and containers of volatile fuels such as petrol, chemicals and paint.
Mr Bowan encouraged householders and businesses to go to mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au to prepare.
"Now is the time to be doing and preparing, getting those plans in place - including everyone knowing what they're doing, what they're going to do on the day and what needs to be taken," he said.
"There's a lot of guidance on the website on how to do that."
Mr Klemm warned landholders to not become complacent following last year's season.
"Last year was a comparatively milder bushfire season in WA, so it's very important people don't become complacent - take the steps now to reduce the fire risk around your home because firefighters cannot be at every property," Mr Klemm said.
Through its annual BurnSMART program, DFES urges landholders to ensure their burns do not escalate into serious fires.
The BurnSMART program simplifies the process of creating a planned burn, outlines local requirements and explains fuel loads and weather conditions.
Landholders are encouraged to report their planned burn to DFES, to prevent call outs for false alarms.
"Fire is part of the landscape in WA and when managed carefully it can help protect the environment, lives and homes from the threat of intense, uncontrollable and destructive fires," Mr Klemm said.
"One of the great things about Western Australia is the ability to live alongside nature, but for those people who are in bushfire prone areas, it's critical that they take action over the next few weeks to prepare their properties, particularly with spring looking to be warmer and drier than usual.
"We're asking everyone to ensure that they're taking all of the right steps before starting any planned burns, so take advantage of BurnSMART's educational resources to guide you through the best practice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.