Gina Rinehart receives PGA Rural Achievement Award

By Wendy Gould
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:47pm, first published 8:00pm
Accepting the 2023 PGA Rural Achievement Award on behalf of Gina Rinehart, presented by PGA president Tony Seabrook (left), York, were Marguerite Olivier, Hancock Agriculture promotions, Ms Rineharts cousin, Di Hancock, Perth and Hancock Agriculture CEO Adam Giles.
AT a gala dinner at Crown Perth following the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) annual convention, Gina Rinehart was named the 2023 PGA Rural Achievement Award recipient.

