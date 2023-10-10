WESTERN Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis was fired-up over criticisms around her support for the live sheep trade at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) annual convention at Crown Perth last Thursday, saying the biggest challenge the industry had was getting the support of the Perth public.
In a heated display not typical of the minister, she said Federal MPs in city seats were responding to their voters, so the challenge for WA's sheep farmers moving forward was to "bring the Perth public" along with them and gain their support on the live sheep export debate.
"To be honest I am really tired of reading in the media that I don't support live export - I'm not sure how many more times I can say it," Ms Jarvis said.
"I appreciate there is a level of frustration, I'm frustrated...I'm frustrated with this decision by the Federal government.
"But I'm not sure how much more I can advocate and quite frankly every time I pick up the paper and read that I haven't done enough, or that I don't talk to farmers - I talk to farmers all the time, I am hear talking to you now, I was at an event last night talking to farmers, I was at a sheep round table talking to farmers, I live in regional WA, I meet farmers in my electorate, I've offered meetings in my electorate office, so I'm open.
"I've checked with my office and asked if there is anyone who has requested a meeting who has not gotten a meeting and the answer is no.
"Tony Seabrook has my phone number, John Hassell (WAFarmers president) has my phone number.
"People know how to contact me, they know how to contact my office.
"I support live export and I will continue to support live export."
However when asked in front of the audience by PGA president Tony Seabrook whether she would agree to signing a letter to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt requesting a meeting for himself and WAFarmers president John Hassell before "too many sheep farmers exited the industry permanently", Ms Jarvis declined to offer her support.
"With signing letters, I'm not going to play politics with this - I really believe the issue is bringing the people of Perth along with you," she said.
Addressing the minister during question time, PGA Grain Growers committee chairman Gary McGill asked the minister to "call out" her Federal colleagues on why they are supporting the live sheep export by sea ban.
"Murray Watt says we've got a mandate to do it on 32 per cent of the primary vote at the last election and you're going to kill an industry in Western Australia on the basis of 32pc of the primary vote," Mr McGill said.
"It might be useful if you can call it out publicly that you're doing this for political reasons."
In response to his comments, Ms Jarvis said political parties win or lose based on the policies they took to an election.
"If a government of any colour takes a policy to an election and wins an election then I'm not sure why we'd be surprised that they'd then implement the policy they took to the election," Ms Jarvis said.
Explaining that there were too many sheep in WA, Mr Seabrook said there were a number of things the WA minister could do to help the industry, including prevailing upon Federal parliamentarians she has regular contact with to address the issue of getting more planes into the country to help with the sector's export air freight.
"Live export is a crucial thing, so whatever you can do to help us get more sheep out of the State it's much appreciated," Mr Seabrook said.
Commenting on the Saudi Arabia market, Ms Jarvis said Mr Watt's office had advised her that access to the trade of live animals was "already open" with the country, subject to the market satisfying Australia's Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) regulatory requirements.
