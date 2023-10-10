Farm Weekly
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis defends farmer support

By Bree Swift
October 11 2023 - 10:00am
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis with Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook at the groups annual convention held at Crown Perth last Thursday.
WESTERN Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis was fired-up over criticisms around her support for the live sheep trade at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) annual convention at Crown Perth last Thursday, saying the biggest challenge the industry had was getting the support of the Perth public.

