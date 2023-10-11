Farm Weekly
Former WA Governor Malcolm McCusker not happy with Voice referendum

By Bree Swift
October 11 2023 - 11:00am
Barrister and former governor of Western Australia Malcolm McCusker.
A FORMER governor of Western Australia has blasted the upcoming Voice referendum, saying it is "clearly racist" and describing it as a "power grab disguised in sheep's clothing".

