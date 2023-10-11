Farm Weekly
Australian government cites commercial reasons for Saudi delay

Brooke Littlewood
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:00pm
Federal government have been encouraged to create a pathway for live sheep exports to Saudi Arabia to restart.

Western Australian live sheep export industry representatives say the Federal government needs to "be doing everything in its power" to recommence trade with Saudi Arabia.

