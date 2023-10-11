Farm Weekly
Home/News

Two believed dead after crash sparks chemical fire

By Callum Godde
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2km exclusion zone has been set up around a crash scene between a car and truck in outback WA. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
A 2km exclusion zone has been set up around a crash scene between a car and truck in outback WA. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

At least two people are feared to have perished after a truck and car crashed in Western Australia's Pilbara region, sparking a chemical fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.