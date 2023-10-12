Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mingenew farm kid is 2023 AFL NAB Auskicker of the Year

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
October 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year, Pippa McTaggart, Mingenew, with former Geelong premiership player Joel Selwood and Richmond AFLW captain Katie Brennan at the MCG. Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photo by Getty Images.
2023 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year, Pippa McTaggart, Mingenew, with former Geelong premiership player Joel Selwood and Richmond AFLW captain Katie Brennan at the MCG. Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photo by Getty Images.

Mingenew farm kid Pippa McTaggart has lived the Australian Football League (AFL) dream of playing on grand final day - and she is only nine-years-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.