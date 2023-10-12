Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Steven's Farm, Kellerberrin successful barley trial

October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plant held by Claire Stevens, Kellerberrin, in her right hand, displays more tillers and a healthier root structure than the non-treated one held in her left hand.
The plant held by Claire Stevens, Kellerberrin, in her right hand, displays more tillers and a healthier root structure than the non-treated one held in her left hand.

In a barley trial crop this month, Claire Stevens, Steven's Farm, Kellerberrin, is looking at the best ever crop of barley ever produced the family can recall in a saline-affected paddock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.