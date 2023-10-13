Farm Weekly
Merino ewes make $77 at Top of Drop

By Kane Chatfield
October 13 2023 - 11:00am
Maiden Merino breeding ewes topped at $77 at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin Top of the Drop Special Ewe sale last week. With the 218 July shorn, Rutherglen blood, 1.5-year-old ewes offered by LJ & O Dawes, Rutherglen stud, Yealering, at the Wickepin leg of the sale were Elders Narrogin trainee Sarah Walters (left), Mitchell Keppel, Elders Narrogin agent Paul Keppel and Ben Hankinson, LJ & O Dawes, Rutherglen stud.
Buyers restocked with quality ewes at value for money at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin circuit sheep sale last week.

