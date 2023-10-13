Farm Weekly
Woodyarrup sale realises a top of $8500

By Kane Chatfield
October 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Values reached $8500 at the 16th annual Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Broomehill. With the top priced, May shorn paddock run Merino ram were Woodyarrup stud principals Lachlan (left) and Craig Dewar, buyer Greg Marsh, Warrens Creek stud, Kojonup, Abby McKay and her father Russell McKay, Woodyarrup stud co-classer and Elders Stud Stock agent.
A broad clearance of an extensive catalogue of Merino and Poll Merino rams at strong values sealed a comprehensive result at the 16th annual Woodyarrup on-property ram sale at Broomehill.

