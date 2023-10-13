The Dewar family raised $2500 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of WA (PCFWA) and $1800 for the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA, through the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser by donating the proceeds of two rams at the Woodyarrup ram sale which were purchased by Yellagong Farm Pty Ltd, Williams and Frost & Cave Farms, Kendenup, respectively. Celebrating the fundraiser following the sale were Woodyarrup stud co-classer Russell McKay (left), Elders stud stock, who represented Yellagong Farm Pty Ltd, Woodyarrup stud principal Craig Dewar, Broomehill, Lauren Rayner, Elders stud stock and Woodyarrup stud connections Minou Runkel, Jess White and Isabella Dewar.