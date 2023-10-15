Other standout qualities highlighted were Mr Cooper's community mindedness, his doggedness when fighting for funding and support for country towns, his unflinching quest to stay on the path he believed was the right one on any issue even when others could not always see his vision, while at the same time having an ability to lead and take others on the journey with him, his generosity in imparting knowledge and providing training and advice particularly to younger people, his loyalty, integrity and sense of humour and being tough as nails but soft as butter.