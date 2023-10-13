Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Demand for larger air drill

October 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Murdoch (left) and Eliot Jones, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution, with the new, larger 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill during the recent round of farm machinery field days. Mr Murdoch says Quantum air drill owners are increasingly recognising the machines "help them grow better crops" and he expects the 24m model to lead sales from the range soon.
Duncan Murdoch (left) and Eliot Jones, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution, with the new, larger 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill during the recent round of farm machinery field days. Mr Murdoch says Quantum air drill owners are increasingly recognising the machines "help them grow better crops" and he expects the 24m model to lead sales from the range soon.

News of a larger Morris Quantum air drill being added to the family has taken little time to impact the market, with interest and sales already strong for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.