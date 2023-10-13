News of a larger Morris Quantum air drill being added to the family has taken little time to impact the market, with interest and sales already strong for the 2024 season.
Morris Quantum air drills in 18-metre and 12m working widths have consistently attracted strong support, and a 21m machine also is available.
But Duncan Murdoch, from national Morris distributor McIntosh Distribution, expects the new 24m could soon lead sales from the range.
Recent field days have continued the positive reaction and interest in the larger 24m Quantum air drills - both from new potential owners and existing owners of smaller models who are increasingly recognising the machines simply "help them grow better crops".
"There were some refinements and improvements from when the Morris Quantum air drills were first released, but growers now realise this work has been successful and they offer superior performance," Mr Murdoch said.
"New owners are trading competitor machines to get into a 24m Quantum and others are upgrading from smaller models or are looking to add a second machine, depending on current crop potentials - either for next year or the year after."
He said most of the reaction from field days on the latest, larger machine followed the trend of it being "straight out of the Quantum family and looking well designed and constructed".
The 24m Quantum features the renowned interlocking, laser-cut tubular frame, as well as all the popular characteristics of the Morris Quantum air drills, including:
While demand for the new 24m Morris Quantum air drill has been excellent across the country's grain growing regions, Mr Murdoch said Western Australia and Victoria had been early hotspots and this was being driven by the cropping gains provided by the machine's Auto-Pack and Auto-Lift technologies.
Supported by the live hydraulics, Auto-Lift allows automatic lowering and lifting of tynes, while Auto-Pack results in correctly closed and packed furrows, providing for an ideal seedbed environment.
"Various growers have been using these technologies for several seasons now and it's recognised how good they are," Mr Murdoch said.
"The benefits of the Morris air carts, including with section control technology, also are well accepted and, together, this Morris rig is becoming a strong seeding brand."
While most of the design features of the latest 24m Quantum air drills mirror the smaller models, larger dual wheels are used on the centre frame to carry the weight and are also used at the rear, while the attractive stainless-steel air kits have been further refined as well.
"We have put quite a bit of time and effort into the stainless steel air kits, looking to maximise the stainless steel piping and minimise the flexible hose, including removing it for most of the bends," Mr Murdoch said.
"This maximises efficiency as well, because any wearing also removes energy."
For further information about the Morris Quantum air drills and the latest 24m addition to the family, growers can contact their nearest dealer.
