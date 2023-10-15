Farm Weekly
Perth Power Tractors & Machinery is WA's newest ag machinery dealer

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:45am
Riccardo Del Basso (left), general manager/financial controller, Paul McGovern, dealer principal, David Rogers, heavy duty tractor sales manager and David Tritt, fixed operations manager inside the Perth Power Tractors & Machinery warehouse in Welshpool.
Riccardo Del Basso (left), general manager/financial controller, Paul McGovern, dealer principal, David Rogers, heavy duty tractor sales manager and David Tritt, fixed operations manager inside the Perth Power Tractors & Machinery warehouse in Welshpool.

PERTH Power Tractors & Machinery (PPTM) is a new machinery dealership that will service the agriculture industry.

