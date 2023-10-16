Western Australians are being encouraged to help protect the State's agricultural industry from damaging pests and diseases by signing up for the annual Biosecurity Blitz.
With the month-long event starting today, Monday, October 16, the community has been asked to lookout for interesting insects and plants living in backyards, bushlands and parks across the suburbs.
Mobile phones can be used to upload pictures and information to the MyPestGuide Reporter app or online portal with the blitz last year resulting in 1252 reports.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said every report helped to increase the likelihood of serious pests and diseases being detected early, providing a better chance to eradicate them.
"The Biosecurity Blitz is a fun way for families to join the surveillance efforts for these pests and protect the State's agricultural sector and the environment," Ms Jarvis said.
"Negative reports or zero detections of specific pests can also support our access to valuable export markets for our fruit and vegetable produce."
Currently the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is responding to two key pests in the metropolitan area, the Queensland fruit fly, and Polyphagous Shot-Hole Borer.
Responding to the launch, State opposition and The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said Ms Jarvis "seems to have forgotten that her primary duty is to the livelihoods and wellbeing of our agricultural communities, not just to appeal to the people of Perth".
"While Minister Jarvis encourages families to play detective in their backyards, she conveniently ignores the desperate calls for live sheep export crisis talks," Mr Love said.
"It's astounding that Minister Jarvis can stand before the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA and claim she's done her best when she's refused to even address the live sheep export crisis.
"It's a stark reminder of how out of touch she is with the very industry she's paid and obligated to champion."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.