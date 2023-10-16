Travel and tipple: Where you can find the best rosé around the globe

Next time you're in search of a quality wine, don't overlook rosé - it's sure to surprise you with its deliciousness. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Qantas Wine.

When it comes to rosé wine, there are many people who write it off as just a sweet, summer drink.



But in reality, rosé can be just as complex and diverse as any red or white wine.



It has the freshness and crisp acidity of a white wine, but also the fruity flavours and tannins typically found in reds.

And because rosé wine is made from a blend of grapes, it offers a unique flavour profile that can enhance any meal.



Plus, rosé is incredibly versatile when it comes to food pairing. It has the potential to go well with everything, from salads and seafood to spicy dishes and grilled meats.

So next time you're in search of a quality wine, don't overlook rosé - it's sure to surprise you with its deliciousness.



But not all rosé is created equal.



To find the best, it's worth seeking out the regions known for producing high-quality rosé wines.



We'll be exploring just some of those regions below.

France

When it comes to rosé, France is a no-brainer destination.



The Provence region in particular has a long history of producing some of the best bottles of vino in the world.



From light and fruity to richer and fuller-bodied, Provenal rosés are definitely worth seeking out on your next trip to France.

The Château d'Esclans, located in the birthplace of rosé wine, offers tastings in their stunning 18th-century castle.



And while Provence may be the most well-known region for rosé, let's not forget about other areas like Languedoc-Roussillon and Loire Valley, which also offer fantastic options. So grab a glass (or bottle) and enjoy a taste of France's distinctive take on rosé.

Italy's Umbria Region

The rolling hills of Umbria may be best known for producing bold, rich red wines, but the region offers a delightful surprise for rosé lovers as well.



Tenuta Castelbuono, located in the heart of Umbria, produces rosé using traditional methods without any added chemicals or pesticides. The result is a delicate, floral wine with just a hint of earthiness.

It pairs perfectly with the region's famous dishes like truffled pasta and grilled meats.



In addition to enjoying the wine itself, visitors to Tenuta Castelbuono can take part in an educational tour and tasting at the estate's beautiful on-site winery.



So next time you're planning a trip to Italy, be sure to add Umbria to your itinerary and sample some of its unique and delicious rosé offerings.

Sonoma Valley, Northern California

When most people think of American wine country, they think of Napa Valley.



But just a little north of Napa lies Sonoma Valley, a hidden gem in Northern California's wine country.



And while it may not have the same name recognition as its southern neighbour, Sonoma is just as beautiful and boasts its own unique terroir.

One example of this is the region's thriving rosé industry.



These light and fruity wines are the perfect compliment to a warm California day, and there are endless options for tastings and tours throughout the valley.



One particular standout is Pellegrini Vineyards, where visitors can enjoy excellent rosé alongside spectacular views of the rolling vineyards.

Don't miss out on all that Sonoma Valley has to offer - make sure to include it in your next Northern California wine country itinerary.

Italy's Sardinia

When it comes to rosé wine, Italy's Sardinia should definitely be on your radar.



The island's unique terroir produces delicate and structured wines with both floral and fruit notes.



In particular, the Cannonau grape is responsible for some of Sardinia's most notable rosé offerings.



This indigenous variety offers complex characteristics, including hints of raspberry, strawberry, cherry, and even earthy herbs like sage or thyme.

However, there's more to Sardinia than just its wine - the Mediterranean island boasts stunning natural beauty, with expansive beaches and rugged mountains.



So why not plan a trip to taste the delicious rosés (and explore all the other scenic wonders) of Sardinia?



It's sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

When it comes to wine, few regions can compete with the diverse offerings of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.



Despite being relatively small in size, the valley boasts a range of terroirs and microclimates, creating ideal conditions for growing grapes.



Among these grape varieties is the native Musar and Obaideh, both of which are commonly used in the production of rosé wine.

The result is a light and floral drink with hints of stone fruit and citrus.



These wines pair beautifully with traditional Lebanese cuisine, making them a must-try for any visitor to the Bekaa Valley.



However, the region isn't just known for its rosés - it also offers reds made from Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon as well as white blends made from Chardonnay and Viognier.

No matter where you choose to travel in the Bekaa Valley, be sure to sample some of the local rosé and discover new favourites along the way.



