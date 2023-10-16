Rest and rejuvenation: Tips for making your next holiday even more relaxing

With the ups and downs of the past two years, it's safe to say that many Aussies are gearing to indulge their growing sense of wanderlust.



Alongside fulfilling our growing wish to travel, however, there's also been a diverse array of reasons to take a holiday purely for relaxation purposes alone.

This is often easier said than done, as the need to 'make the most' of our holidays, may inspire us to overload our itineraries, inevitably turning what should have been a peaceful vacation plan into a stress-inducing schedule.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when planning your first post-travel ban holiday, to ensure that your long-awaited getaway will provide all the peace and escapism you may be sorely needing after your months in lockdown.

Find a peaceful destination

When planning a relaxing getaway, the first thing that most of us may consider is the destination itself.



You'll want to make sure that the backdrop for your vacation inspires the peace and relaxation you'll be seeking.

Consider travelling off the beaten path for your next getaway, foregoing a hotel on the Gold Coast for a stay in Western Australia.



There are plenty of hotels in Western Australia that offer the same luxurious 5-star experience that you've come to expect from a trip to Australia's northeast coast.

For instance, you could opt to stay at a resort on Rottnest Island, where you'll be able to soak in the Western Australian sun and enjoy a much less crowded and infinitely more tranquil seaside experience.



You may also decide to explore parts of Australia you may not have seen before, such as the breathtaking plains of the Nullarbor or the unique coastal landscapes that crown the Great Australian Bight.

Travel during the low season

For many people, the last place you'd want to go right after a long stint in lockdown is somewhere with crowds.



This is why travelling during the low season may be just what you need to add a sense of serenity to your getaway plans.



Consider scheduling your getaway in November or after New Year's Day, in the middle of January to ensure that your path steers clear of December vacationers.

It's worth noting, however, that high-profile tourist areas like Sydney's Bondi Beach or even Cairns up in north Queensland, are generally busy even during their off-seasons, so it may also be worthwhile opting for unsung alternatives to these globally recognised attractions.



Western Australia hotels and other flexible forms of accommodation are in abundance year-round, making these regions fantastically suited to travellers who are looking to get away from the summer, without having to worry about dealing with crowds of other tourists.

Even if the summer holiday periods in these areas are expected to be busy with the lift of state travel restrictions, you can still organise your trip to fall in November or late January.



Weather reports for these regions are still more than promising in these time periods.

Keep your itinerary nice and open

Planning a travel itinerary for a much-anticipated getaway is a fickle task indeed.



It can be tricky to know if your itinerary is well-balanced between enriching activities and time for rest and rejuvenation.



Of course, wanting to make the most of your time away, may inspire many of us to create jam-packed itineraries, which we all know are a staple of a stressful trip.

If your itinerary is too rigid, it can be quite difficult to keep up with, meaning that you and your fellow travellers will inevitably find yourself lagging behind schedule.



This can only ever be a cause of distress and will hinder your ability to relax and revitalise yourself on your much-needed time away.

Whilst there's no formula for planning the perfect travel itinerary, there are some principles that you can follow, including the basic rule that each day should only have one major activity scheduled.



In doing so, you'll be able to savour the activities that you choose, increasing the overall quality of both your time away, as well as your overall trip.

If you do happen to miss out on anything you wanted to try, you do so knowing that you prioritised it for something you considered to be a better experience.



Not to mention, that you'll also be providing yourself with more than enough reasons to just go back someday and relive your happy, little trip all over again in the future.

Pack lighter and smarter

Finally, one of the worst holiday experiences that anybody can have, is losing luggage at the airport, or even damaging any personal belongings like cameras and other expensive tech.



It can be all too tempting to take your laptop or tablet on holiday with you, but then again, you could just leave them right at home, and not give yourself any excuses to stay up late working during what was supposed to be your time away.

In packing only your essentials, you'll be able to keep your personal luggage to a minimum, allowing you to focus entirely on your trip and its many experiences, as well as physically travel easier and with greater flexibility too.



The best holidays are those trips where you can just load everything up into the boot of a car and hit the open road without a care in the world.

In packing lighter and smarter, you'll be able to let yourself be more present at any given moment of your trip, thus ensuring that your getaway provides all the rest and relaxation you'll need.

If you're able to consider all the tips outlined above, your next getaway is likely to provide all the opportunities for relaxation that you'll need to detox your past few months in lockdown.

