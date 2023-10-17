Farm Weekly
Elders South West hosts two cattle sales at Boyanup

By Jodie Rintoul
October 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Norsca Holdings, Bridgetown, will offer 100 Angus cross calves (50 steers and 50 heifers) in the first Elders Boyanup store sale on Wednesday, October 18.
IF you are looking for store cattle, then you should look no further than the two Boyanup cattle sales the Elders South West team is putting together this month.

