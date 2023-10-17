Farm Weekly
Blackwood White Suffolk sells for $1400 at Dinninup ram sale

By Kyah Peeti
October 17 2023 - 11:00am
With the top-priced $1400 ram offered by the Blackwood White Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, were Will White (left), Blackwood stud, Elders Boyup Brook representative Peter Forrest, buyers and stud breeders Sue and Peter Samwell, PR & SJ Samwell, Ironstone Ridge stud, Kulikup, and Blackwood stud co-principals Robyn and Wayne White.
THERE was a slightly smaller offering at this year's Dinninup ram sale, when 126 quality rams were presented in the shed by eight studs.

