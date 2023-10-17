DARKAN mixed producers Roger and Matt Telfer are facing a summer of supplementary feeding sheep, after an average season.
In a normal year, the father-and-son duo, who farm at Warragal Park west of Darkan, would average about 550 millimetres of rain.
However, this year is a different story with just 300mm - and their 600 hectare canola, barley and lupin cropping program is starting to feel the pinch.
"We had a later start compared to those farming east of Darkan," the Telfers said.
"Normally our season breaks mid-May not including those good years, however this year we didn't start to receive any decent rainfall until the end of May when we had about 20mm.
"July, August and September were all pretty similar, with about 70-80mm for the month instead of 100mm.
"Our last major rainfall event was 32mm mid-September, but we haven't had anything decent since.
"We have also had some issues with light frost in our canola and barley crops , after a really heavy cold front came through mid-August."
The Telfers also oversee a 5000-head Merino ewe flock, a third of which is crossed to Poll Dorsets.
Heading into the warmer months they said feed would be tight, after a below-average spring.
"It's going to be a long summer," they said.
"You can see a lot of clover flower out there and it is pretty trim in some of the paddocks.
"The crops might pinch off yet because of the lack of late rain and we will have to supplement feed in summer.
"If we could get 20mm today that would be nice - it's not too late."
The Telfers plan to start harvest in the first week of November, which is two to three weeks earlier than normal, to be finished by Christmas time and they are expecting below-average yields.
Hamish Campbell, south of Darkan, has had a similar season, with only 298mm of rain.
He said they had a meager start in late March with the most rain (just under 80mm), falling in June.
"We are pretty much identical to Roger and Matt," Mr Campbell said.
"We are a bit tight with feed and we've had a shorter season in our sandier country compared to the last two.
"Our last major rainfall event was 22mm in mid-September."
Mr Campbell has a canola, wheat and barley program, as well as some fodder oats.
Despite the fodder crops, he will still need to supplement feed his 9000 breeding ewes in the summer.
"Our crops are doing alright considering the season, they aren't as good as the past three years, but they seem to be holding on through the dry finish," Mr Campbell said.
"We have seen some frost in our low-lying barley but it's not a complete disaster though."
The Campbells will start harvesting this month, earlier than the regular mid-November start of previous seasons, wrapping up before Christmas.
"Canola will hopefully be an average yield, whereas we are hoping barley will be over our five-year average," Mr Campbell said.
"This is only our second year doing wheat, we'll be happy if it gets close to last year's yield."
