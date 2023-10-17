Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

GRDC's $30 million to support onfarm decision making

October 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRDC senior regional manager west, Peter Bird, said the project would help growers make informed decisions on risk and reward outcomes for nitrogen management decisions.
GRDC senior regional manager west, Peter Bird, said the project would help growers make informed decisions on risk and reward outcomes for nitrogen management decisions.

A NEW $30m Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) national investment led by CSIRO is working to improve the risk and reward outcomes for all Australian graingrowers by supporting their capacity to make onfarm decisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.