Bushfire threatens lives and homes in Corrigin Shire

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated October 17 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:08pm
A photo taken by Gavin Hooper of last year's Corrigin bushfires on February 6, 2022.
CORRIGIN residents have been urged to act immediately to survive, as an 'out-of-control and unpredictable' bushfire threatens lives and homes.

