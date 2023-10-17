CORRIGIN residents have been urged to act immediately to survive, as an 'out-of-control and unpredictable' bushfire threatens lives and homes.
The bushfire, which is moving fast and in a south easterly direction, started just before midday near the intersection of Brookton-Corrigin road and Jose Road in Corrigin.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) upgraded the alert level to 'emergency warning' at 2.36pm, and reported fire behaviour as increasing.
The warning is in place for people in an area bounded by Brookton-Corrigin Road, north to Dry Well Road, Heal Road, Bruce Rock-Corrigin Road, Corrigin-Kondinin Road, Dilling Road and Rabbit Proof Fence Road in the Corrigin Shire.
Corrigin farmer Steve Bolt, who farms 20 kilometres south of the active bushfire, said the cause of the fire was unknown.
However, it was believed to have started near the Corrigin airstrip on Brookton Highway.
Mr Bolt said aerial support had been sent to assist local volunteer crews on the ground with fighting the blaze.
"It is a big area of bush and we certainly had some concern about the amount of fuel in that area," Mr Bolt said.
"The wind change is going to head west, so firefighters are concerned that it is going to reach farmland to the south.
"With that, there is also the risk of the fire heading towards town."
DFES advised people north of the Corrigin Nature Reserve to leave in a northern direction, and those south of the reserve to leave in a southerly direction.
People have been asked to avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working onsite.
Additionally motorists have been asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.
A number of roads have been closed including:
What to do:
