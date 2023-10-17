Farm Weekly
Mandatory eID rollout delayed by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis

By Brooke Littlewood
October 18 2023 - 10:00am
Pastoralists and Graziers Assoication of WA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore.
THE Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA has welcomed the delayed rollout of mandatory electronic identification (eID) in sheep, although it was disappointed the new changes did not apply to sheep born after January 1, 2025.

