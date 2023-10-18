Farm Weekly
Corrigin bushfire downgraded from emergency-level warning

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
Corrigin bushfire under control
Corrigin bushfire under control

An emergency-level bushfire in Corrigin is now under control and no longer a threat to lives and homes.

