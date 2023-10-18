Corrigin bushfire under control

An emergency-level bushfire in Corrigin is now under control and no longer a threat to lives and homes.
The bushfire was reported just before midday yesterday, after starting near the intersection of Brookton-Corrigin road and Jose road in Corrigin.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a watch and act warning, which was upgraded to emergency that afternoon, as reported fire behaviour increased.
The warning was put in place for people in an area bounded by Brookton-Corrigin Road, north to Dry Well Road, Heal Road, Bruce Rock-Corrigin Road, Corrigin-Kondinin Road, Dilling Road and Rabbit Proof Fence Road in Corrigin Shire.
According to the latest update from DFES, the fire is stationary and contained, with firefighters now strengthening containment lines, patrolling the area and mopping up.
The following roads have reopened and there is no longer speed restrictions on:
The evacuation centre at Quairading Community Building is now closed, however people in the area are advised to:
If driving:
Corrigin Health Service remains closed, with normal operations resuming from tomorrow, Thursday, October 19.
Road information may be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or calling your Local Government Authority.
For more information visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (133337), follow DFES on Facebook, listen to ABC local radio, 6PR or news bulletins.
