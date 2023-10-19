Main Roads last week confirmed the new Fitzroy River bridge would be open to all traffic by the end of this year - more than six months ahead of schedule.
The early opening is set to provide assurance to the local community and freight industry ahead of the next wet season.
In a statement, Main Roads said construction of the new Fitzroy River bridge project was progressing at a "rapid rate" with the entire bridge deck now substantively completed.
Main Roads said work was underway on the deck surfacing and safety barriers, as well as road construction works on both bridge approaches.
Once completed, the new bridge will be about six times stronger and almost 100 metres longer than the old bridge, with two lanes and a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists.
It has also been designed to take on a one-in-200-year flood event.
Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Bron Christensen said she believed all in the Kimberley and Pilbara region were appreciative of the hard work and dedication that had gone into completing the new Fitzroy Crossing bridge.
"The recognition that this access is a lifeblood for not only our pastoral industry but for all industries in north WA is encouraging," Ms Christensen said.
"It is essential for our supply chain and guaranteeing future access by prioritising its construction is very highly regarded.
"The opening of the bridge by the end of this year has alleviated concerns regarding access during the forthcoming wet season."
Red Range Stock Supplements and Red Dirt Agriculture business owner Russell 'Rusty' Cooke thanked the WA Government and Main Roads for their efficiency and work in completing the bridge.
Mr Cooke's family-run business operates across north west WA and Northern Territory, and was left crippled after the main transport route out of Kimberley was closed earlier this year.
He said once the first single lane bridge had been completed, work needed to continue to fix the remaining bridges.
"We appreciate the government for visiting the Kimberley, listening to how important it was and what we needed, and getting it done," Mr Cooke said.
"Let's get onto the next one, so it doesn't happen again."
Main Roads said it would continue to keep the local community and freight industry updated on the progress of the works and a further announcement on the details of opening to traffic and timing would be made in the coming weeks.
The temporary low-level crossing, four kilometres upstream from the new Fitzroy River Bridge remains open to all traffic.
Announcement of the project's nearing completion is 10 months after record high flooding wreaked havoc in WA's north.
In January, ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie dumped up to 800 millimetres of rain over parts of the vast Kimberley region in a week, damaging the bridge and parts of the Great Northern Highway.
The one-in-a-century weather event squeezed inbound supplies and left a quarter of the nation's agricultural area essentially cut-off.
