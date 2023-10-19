Farm Weekly
Home/News

Main Roads confirm Fitzroy River bridge completion

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
October 19 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fitzroy River bridge, after it was damaged by the Kimberley floods in January. Photo by Main Roads WA.
The Fitzroy River bridge, after it was damaged by the Kimberley floods in January. Photo by Main Roads WA.

Main Roads last week confirmed the new Fitzroy River bridge would be open to all traffic by the end of this year - more than six months ahead of schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.