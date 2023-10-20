Farm Weekly
Billandri Poll Merino values reach $2600

By Kyah Peeti
October 20 2023 - 11:00am
With the $2600 top price ram bought by Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay on behalf of S Sadler & Co, Wongan Hills, is Elders Cranbrook agent Clarke Skinner (left), Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay, Billandri's Fergus Sandilands and Billandri stud co-principal Geoff Sandilands.
Kendenup-based stud breeders, the Sandilands family, presented a tremendous line-up of Billandri Poll Merino stud sires at its on-property sale last week - which achieved an exceptional result backed by strong buyer support and spirited bidding.

