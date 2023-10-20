Farm Weekly
Guidance for short and patchy crops

October 20 2023 - 2:00pm
DPIRD senior research scientist Glen Riethmuller said minor modifications to machinery could help growers improve yields on short and patchy crops.
Graingrowers with short and patchy crops are encouraged to explore options to optimise paddock potential and prevent soil erosion during summer and autumn.

