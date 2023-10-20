Funding from CBH Group's Grass Roots Grants program will support the Koorda Community Garden Group to purchase seats and picnic benches for its local community garden.
More than just furniture, the newly-acquired seats and benches provide a serene spot for both locals and visitors to relax and enjoy the beauty of the garden.
The Koorda Community Garden Group was formed in 2017 by a small group of dedicated volunteers.
The group is committed to creating a safe space where community members and garden enthusiasts can gather to share their knowledge and interest in gardening.
Over the years, the garden has become a cherished focal point in the town.
Koorda Community Garden Group member Corinne Graham said it was important to have spaces where the community could come together.
"We have been needing seating in this area for a long time so it is great to see the idea finally come to fruition," Ms Graham said.
"The new seating will not only improve aesthetics of the garden, but it will also provide a comfortable space for visitors to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.
"CBH's Grass Roots Grant has made a positive impact on our community and we are incredibly grateful for the support."
Koorda Community Garden Group is one of 46 regional community groups and clubs awarded a share of $150,183 in the August 2023 round of the CBH Grass Roots Community Grants program.
CBH chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy officer Brianna Peake said the program was designed to help support and empower Western Australia's graingrowing communities.
"This round showcased a wealth of high-quality applications, each showcasing the invaluable work carried out by community groups across regional WA," Ms Peake said.
"CBH is proud to support community groups, enabling them to bring to life essential events and projects that foster the development of WA grain growing regions."
The Grass Roots Grants program has been running since 2014 and has awarded $2.8 million in grants to 889 community events and projects across regional WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.