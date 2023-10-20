Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Grass roots grows a Wheatbelt community

October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koorda Community Garden Group members Lea Smith (rear left), Josh Smith, Tony Clark and Tracy Mcmiles, Mary Brady (front left), Gwenda Rutley, Corinne Graham and Sue Clark.
Koorda Community Garden Group members Lea Smith (rear left), Josh Smith, Tony Clark and Tracy Mcmiles, Mary Brady (front left), Gwenda Rutley, Corinne Graham and Sue Clark.

Funding from CBH Group's Grass Roots Grants program will support the Koorda Community Garden Group to purchase seats and picnic benches for its local community garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.