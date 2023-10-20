Grain yield potential continues to slide

Farm Weekly
GIWA downgrades WA's crop yield potential to 14,954,000t

October 20 2023 - 3:05pm
A lack of spring rain and unseasonably hot windy conditions has played a big role in the grain yield potential for WA's crops this harvest.

