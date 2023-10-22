Farm Weekly
Home/News

Reece takes Rural Ambassador honours

October 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reece Jerrett, Mundijong, is the National Rural Ambassador for 2023. He won the award in Tasmania last week.
Reece Jerrett, Mundijong, is the National Rural Ambassador for 2023. He won the award in Tasmania last week.

Australia's National Rural Ambassador for 2023 is Perth-based poultry fancier Reece Jerrett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.