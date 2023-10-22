Farm Weekly
Wide Open Agriculture has major plans

October 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Wide Open Agriculture gains immediate operational footprint in Europe with lupin producer purchase.
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has acquired the assets of Prolupin GmbH, a leading European lupin producer, for $4.2 million ((e)2.5m), positioning it to become one of the world's largest lupin producers and granting it immediate commercial scale manufacturing capabilities.

