Farm Weekly
Home/News

Full clearance of Riverbend 1.5yo ewes

By Kane Chatfield
October 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the 1200 Border Leicester-Merino 1.5yo ewes which sold to a $64 top price for a line of 200 ewes at the 23rd annual Riverbend on-property ram and ewe sale at Eneabba last week were Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left), who represented top-priced buyers Glenbrae Farms, Rosa Brook, Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell and Riverbend Poll Dorset and Border Leicester stud principal Chris Patmore.
With the 1200 Border Leicester-Merino 1.5yo ewes which sold to a $64 top price for a line of 200 ewes at the 23rd annual Riverbend on-property ram and ewe sale at Eneabba last week were Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left), who represented top-priced buyers Glenbrae Farms, Rosa Brook, Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell and Riverbend Poll Dorset and Border Leicester stud principal Chris Patmore.

Buyers were spoilt for choice and value for money at the 23rd annual Riverbend Poll Dorset and Border Leicester ram and ewe sale on-property at Eneabba last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.