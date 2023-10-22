Farm Weekly
Millinup and Rainbow Park top $1550 at Centenial Oval, Albany

By Kyah Peeti
October 23 2023 - 10:00am
With the top price $1550 White Suffolk ram bought by Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill (left), on behalf of Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, is Millinup stud principal John Stephenson and Elders Albany branch manager Travis King.
Exceptional ram quality and quantity was presented by two studs this year at the 23rd annual Elders Albany Prime Lamb Sire Sale, held again at the Centennial Oval sheep pavilion at Albany last week.

