Values reach $1400 five times at Darkan and Districts Stud Breeders' ram sale

By Brooke Littlewood
October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Marapana Poll Dorset stud principal Chris Marwick, Westcoast Wool & Livestock agents Clint Wardle and Mat Lowe with one of the $1400 top-priced rams.
A quality line-up of rams and support from loyal clients - that's what can be expected at the Darkan and Districts Stud Breeders' ram sale year-in and year-out.

