SafeFarms WA to launch new SafeFarms app

By Holly Freeman, Executive Officer, Safefarms Wa
October 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Harvest means working long hours, however SafeFarms WA emphasises that is has to be done properly and property procedures need to be followed and documented.
WITH the busiest time of the year on our doorsteps, this is your reminder to 'take five' and reflect on what you're doing to ensure you are keeping your workers safe, maximising their productivity to get the best out of them - and complying with work health and safety laws and regulations.

