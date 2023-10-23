Farm Weekly
Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset sells to $1200 at Manjimup

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Vicki Eatts (left), Yanmah, Tellarup Brook co-principal Donette Edwards, Ewan and Beven Eatts at last weeks Poll Dorset sale where the Eatts family bought four rams.
The fourth annual Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset sale produced a $1200 top price in a market overshadowed by the depressed state of the sheep industry.

