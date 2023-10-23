A tremendously consistent line-up of quality Leween Poll Dorset sires was presented by the Shepherd family when holdings its sale at the Hall family's Kendenup property last week.
The Shepherd family trucked more than 50 well-rounded sires that presented exceptionally evenly, across from their Narrogin-based stud and they were offered straight after the Monte Verde stud line-up.
Loyal clients made a day of the sale, eager to secure Leween stud genetics, and were given the option to buy the sires in pairs or individually.
At the fall of the final hammer the stud had cleared 40 of the 50 rams to an average of $895, which was slightly down on last year's average of $935.
Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent and auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard said the Shepherd family's ram offering this year was probably the best they have put up.
"The figures back this up and the physical size of the animals show that," Mr Hubbard said.
"There were return buyers at this year's sale to purchase more rams which has helped for a very successful sale this year.
"The vendors are happy, as well as us agents, to have cleared as many rams as we did."
Mr Hubbard said it was a terrific result considering the current market conditions.
There were six rams that took out top price honours in the sale when they all sold at $1200 and they were all purchased by return buyer Fiona Hall, SJ SL & FK Hall, Tenterden.
The rams weighed 122.5kg, 114kg, 111kg, 119.5, 114.5kg and 110.5kg, respectively.
The first pair of rams boasted Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.26 birthweight (BWT), 8.21 weaning weight (WWT), 11.98 post weaning weight (PWT), -1.1 post weaning fat (PFAT), 1.61 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and a terminal carcase production (TCP) index of 131.88 and 0.19 BWT, 6.30 WWT, 9.18 PWT, -0.32 PFAT, 1.81 PEMD and a TCP index of 126.78.
The second pair of rams had impressive ASBVs of 0.30 BWT, 7.56 WWT, 10.37 PWT, -0.84 PFAT, 1.13 PEMD and a TCP index of 126.63 and 0.22 BWT, 7.00 WWT, 10.50 PWT, -0.36 PFAT, 2.38 PEMD and a TCP index of 132.76.
The last two rams achieving the top price of $1200 had ASBVs of 0.33 BWT, 8.40 WWT, 12.25 PWT, -1.04 PFAT, 1.17 PEMD and a TCP index of 131.57 and 0.26 BWT, 6.63 WWT, 9.77 PWT, -0.52 PFAT, 1.43 PEMD and a TCP index of 126.68.
Ms Hall added two more $1000 rams onto her order finishing up with a team of eight rams that averaged $1150.
Ms Hall said that overall she was selecting good, long-bodied rams.
"I was also keeping a close eye on meat traits and meat characteristics," Ms Hall said.
"Feet was also a priority as we need rams with tough feet to handle the amount of rain we get down here."
The rams will be put over the Hall family's mob of 1000 cull Merino ewes.
Paying the second top price of $1050, twice, was Pardee Grazing, Kendenup, for two deep-bodied rams weighing 119.5kg and 116.5kg.
They had ASBVs of 0.11 BWT, 5.27 WWT, 7.85 PWT, -0.56 PFAT, 0.72 PEMD and a TCP index of 117.92 and 0.24 BWT, 7.74 WWT, 11.08 PWT, -0.71 PFAT, 1.23 PEMD and a TCP index of 126.76.
Pardee Grazing managed to secure six rams in the sale to an average of $950.
The volume buyer in the sale was Mt Barker account Rocklee Farms which was eager to secure the Leween genetics and put together a team of 12 rams at an average of $783.
They paid a high of $850, four times for rams with TCP indexes of 123.50, 121.29, 122.30 and 127.99.
Pyle Bros, Takalarup, bought six rams at $800 each in the sale, while WG Wright & Co, Mt Barker, bought four rams that averaged $875.
Rounding out the Leween sales was Gilbert Wines, Kendenup, and CJ Cavanagh, Tenterden, which both bought two rams each at $800.
Leween stud co-principal Tim Shepherd said on behalf of his family they would like to thank Sue and Stan Hall from the Monte Verde stud for supporting them and their sale over the years.
"We have been selling alongside them for 26 years now and we are so grateful and thankful for their support," Mr Shepherd said.
"We'd also like to thank our loyal clients who have been supporting us for a long period of time too."
Mr Shepherd said this year's offering was probably the most even and consistent that they had ever offered.
