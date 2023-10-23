Farm Weekly
Home/News

Leween Poll Dorset tops $1200 six times at Kendenup

By Kyah Peeti
October 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With one of six $1200 rams sold in the sale is Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker representative Jordan Dwyer (left), Leweens Maddi Shepherd, Leween stud co-principal Tim Shepherd, holding the first ram to make $1200, buyer Fiona Hall, SL SJ & FK Hall, Kendenup, Suzanne Hall and Leweens Kate Shepherd. Ms Hall paid the sales highest price of $1200, six times in the sale.
With one of six $1200 rams sold in the sale is Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker representative Jordan Dwyer (left), Leweens Maddi Shepherd, Leween stud co-principal Tim Shepherd, holding the first ram to make $1200, buyer Fiona Hall, SL SJ & FK Hall, Kendenup, Suzanne Hall and Leweens Kate Shepherd. Ms Hall paid the sales highest price of $1200, six times in the sale.

A tremendously consistent line-up of quality Leween Poll Dorset sires was presented by the Shepherd family when holdings its sale at the Hall family's Kendenup property last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.