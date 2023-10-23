We Are Womxn provides a safe and inclusive space for education and honest conversation for women and non-binary individuals, empowering them to be brave and build their confidence. Through evidence-based and trauma-informed bespoke health programs, participants can learn about and discuss subjects that may be regarded as taboo. In just three years, We Are Womxn has worked with over 10,000 young women at 40 different schools, plus over 3000 university students and 2000 participants at various community groups across Western Australia.