Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CBH Group breaks more shipping records

October 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shipping program sets new benchmark
Shipping program sets new benchmark

The CBH Group has had its best shipping performance in 90 years, outturning more than 21.9 million tonnes from the supply chain in 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.