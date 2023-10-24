Shipping program sets new benchmark

The CBH Group has had its best shipping performance in 90 years, outturning more than 21.9 million tonnes from the supply chain in 12 months.
Between October 1 last year and September 30 this year, it shipped 19.7mt from its four export terminals, 1.7mt in domestic outturns and 560,000t in container and other outturns.
CBH set new monthly Statewide shipping records over the year and broken down in zones includes:
More than 10.9mt were moved on rail for the 12-month period, setting 10 new monthly records for rail movements.
Road movements for the year were 11.4mt and resulted in seven new monthly records.
Tonnes moved on road to port (including depots) was 8.3mt and set nine new monthly records.
CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said this was huge achievement for everyone across the co-operative that demonstrates the resilience and determination of those working in the supply chain.
"I want to thank all of our employees, contractors and growers for the role they played in delivering this result safely and demonstrating our ability to rise to the challenge," Mr Daw said.
"It is important to recognise the extraordinary lengths that everyone has gone to, to keep grain moving through the system.
"This feat has never been achieved in our co-operative's 90-year history and deserves to be celebrated.
"Most importantly, this was achieved safely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.