The town of Pingrup drew a crowd on October 14 to celebrate 100 years since settlement.
More than 600 people attended the celebrations, with many of them being former residents in the area.
Pingrup Centenary Committee member Leanne Stanich said the turnout was incredible.
Some of the community's fourth and fifth generation families continue to farm in the area.
"In little downtown Pingrup that's a pretty big effort," Ms Stanich said.
"From when I came 40 years ago, it's really shrunk a lot which is quite sad."
Pingrup was settled between 1911-1912 but wasn't officially put on the map until 1923 after the Katanning-Nyabing rail line was extended, and was gazetted the following year.
All of the town buildings were open at the celebrations, including the town hall, the community church, cafe, primary school and old wheat bin, which is now a tribute to shearing.
Decades of history was displayed in the Federation Shed, including sporting memorabilia, a rabbit skin coat from one of the earliest settlers and wedding dresses from the first wedding in 1912 through to the most recent wedding held this year.
A shearing demonstration, children's activities and helicopter rides over town were a massive hit, with some residents viewing their farmland from above.
On the second day, visitors were treated to a barbecue breakfast provided by the Newdegate Football Club before celebrations wrapped up with a Thanksgiving church service and bush poetry.
Various speeches were made, including by Keith Devenish, who spoke about the town's history.
He has prepared a draft copy of the town's history that includes family stories which will be published to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the local school, in two years.
Pingrup Community Resource Centre events manager Donna Skerris said they were in the process of gathering more stories.
"We wanted to capture some more stories, any family connected to Pingrup can still send in their family story," Ms Skerris said.
Ms Stanich said she enjoyed learning interesting information while the organising committee was preparing for the event.
"Pingrup used to be on the world globe, one of those globes that lit up, it had all the capital cities, Perth, and the reason being was that was the end of the railway line," Ms Stanich said.
"There's lots of stories of families and local characters that you didn't know about.
"It's quite entertaining," she said.
Visitors and residents took to social media to thank the volunteers who made the special weekend possible.
"The Pingrup 100 committee would like to thank all those that pitched in, in some way, to make this event what it was - a huge success," Ms Skerris said.
