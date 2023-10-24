Farm Weekly
DFES says 486 fires burns 3.5 million hectares in Kimberley since June

By Brooke Littlewood
October 25 2023 - 10:00am
Deliberate fires frustrate pastoralists
Deliberate fires frustrate pastoralists

In the past five months more than 600 bushfires have been reported in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions - almost half of which are suspected arson.

