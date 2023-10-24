Farm Weekly
Nationals MP Martin Aldridge concerned about ageing WA emergency vehicle fleet.

By Bree Swift
Updated October 24 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 11:00am
The Nationals WA MP for the Agricultural Region and emergency services spokesman Martin Aldridge.
ONE in five of the State's emergency primary fleet vehicles are operating beyond their intended design life, with some of WA's career and volunteer firefighters set to be put in vehicles that are more than 20-years-old this fire season.

