Volunteer firefighters, farmers and residents from across the Wheatbelt rallied together last week, to help fight an "emergency level" bushfire in Corrigin.
The fire, which was moving fast and in a southerly direction, was reported just before midday on October 17, having started near the intersection of the Brookton-Corrigin Road and Jose Road.
By about 2.30pm, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) upgraded the alert level from advice to emergency warning.
Aerial support was sent to assist local volunteer crews on the ground, as residents were urged by DFES to "act immediately to survive".
An evacuation centre was opened at the Quairading Community Building on McLennan Street.
By about 7pm that evening, and much to the relief of Corrigin and surrounding communities, the fire was considered under control and no longer a threat.
DFES said a 150-strong team worked tirelessly through hot, dry and windy conditions to successfully contain the emergency bushfire that threatened the town.
Corrigin Shire president Des Hickey said the effort and time put into fighting the blaze was yet another display of rural community spirit.
Mr Hickey said the fire burnt through 750 hectares between the Corrigin airstrip reserve and a neighbouring paddock on the southern side including about 40-50ha of crop.
He said wind blew the fire in a south easterly direction, which skirted around the very bottom part of some outlying small blocks connected to the township and into farming land.
"Nobody knows why or how it was lit," Mr Hickey said.
"However, ignition points would suggest it came from a vehicle travelling across Brookton Highway, where there is grass right up to the edge of the road.
"It could have been a bearing failure, or something along those lines, from a small trailer or truck that sparked it.
"In saying that, we don't know, we are only guessing and it was just one of those things that happens."
Mr Hickey said the fire was under control prior to the emergency level warning being lifted by about 7pm, however particular regulations had to be followed beforehand.
He said volunteer firefighters and brigades offered a helping hand and machinery from different directions right across the Wheatbelt.
"There was a massive turnout of people," Mr Hickey said.
"I don't have a list in front of me, but they came from towns including Pingelly, Brookton, Northam, Bruce Rock, Karlgarin, Kondinin and Kulin.
"While I didn't actually get to the fire because I was stuck in the control room, it was a good result in the end."
Mr Hickey said the town appreciated the hardwork of not only DFES, and those controlling the main operation centre, in fighting the fire but also people on the ground.
He said that was from the firefighters, volunteers and right through to a woman in a ute, who had eskies full of ice, water, cool drinks and food to keep everyone refreshed as the afternoon went on.
"There was amazing support from around the community and we only have to be thankful for that," Mr Hickey said.
"That community spirit is one of the main things that shone out of the fire.
"Also the fact the weather played its part as well, in that it was a calm southerly breeze all of the next day, which gave us the ability to finish all of the containment lines."
Mr Hickey added, "one of the dozers they brought in worked all of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning".
"I pulled up at the airstrip at 5.30am Wednesday and he only just pulled out, so he must have been working all night - it was quite an amazing effort."
