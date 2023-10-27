Farm Weekly
Ridgetop Australian White sells to $2300 at Narrikup

By Kyah Peeti
October 27 2023 - 2:00pm
With the $2300 top-priced Australian White ram at last weeks Ridgetop on-property ram sale at Narrikup were Elders, Albany representative Nigel Hawke (left), who purchased the ram on behalf of CJ Anderson & Co, and Ridgetop stud co-principal Denam Carter.
Warm sunny weather and quality genetics, backed by an exceptional line-up of even, Ridgetop bred sires attracted an impressive registered buyers list at the Carter family's on-property ram sale at Narrikup last week.

